Dumped waste in Saltley costs offender £1,400

A man who dumped business waste on a Saltley street has been ordered to pay more than £1,400 after a successful court prosecution by Birmingham City Council.

Mohammed Rizwan Khan, aged 35, of College Road (Sparkhill Ward), pleaded guilty to four offences related to cardboard, paper, polystyrene and plastic packaging that was dumped on Crawford Street on 5 March of this year.

Khan was caught on council CCTV. Checks with West Midlands Police confirmed the vehicle used in the incident was on false plates, but it was found parked outside RS Clearance – his business based on Washwood Heath Road.

Evidence was gathered by the council’s waste enforcement team, showing Khan having access to the vehicle, which was identified on the same false plates.

On 22 March the vehicle was spotted outside his business again – this time on its real plates. Police support was requested, and Khan’s identity and address were confirmed. The vehicle, a Ford S-MAX, was then seized jointly by the police and council for tax and fly-tipping offences.

Khan admitted to dumping the waste and failing to provide written information on how his business disposed of its waste, both offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He also pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration plate, an offence under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 in addition admitting he had no insurance for his vehicle, an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

When being sentenced by Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (sitting at Wolverhampton) on 1 September, Khan stated in mitigation that he was in receipt of Universal Credit. He was fined £320 for dumping the waste and received no separate penalty for the other offences.

The court ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and full costs of £1,065.35. He also received six penalty points on his driving licence for having no insurance.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “This case shows exactly why it isn’t worth trying to dump waste on our streets and disrespect our neighbourhoods.

“In being tracked down for that offence, it really did unravel for the culprit in this case – with motoring offences also then being prosecuted.

“There are plenty of legitimate ways to get rid of waste in this city and I hope this warns others who might be tempted into doing the same – we’ll prosecute you.”

If you have any details on any waste offences in Birmingham, please report via www.birmingham.gov.uk/flytipping