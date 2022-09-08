Invite to attend ULHT virtual Annual Public Meeting (APM)

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust will be holding a virtual Annual Public Meeting (APM) on Monday 19 September 2022 from 10am until 11am.

You will be able to find out more about the work of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, and our challenges and achievements during 2021/2022.

There will also be a chance to ask questions of the Trust’s leadership.

You can join the event from anywhere, on any device – PC, smartphone or tablet -using a Chrome or Edge browser or through the Microsoft Teams app.

You can access to the Annual Public Meeting by following this link on the day.

You can submit a question in advance by emailing Jayne.warner@ulh.nhs.uk or you can ask questions live during the APM using the Q&A facility on the event.

Questions should be in relation to the content of the ULHT Annual Report or accounts for 2021/2022, or other matters discussed at the meeting.

For more information, please see our APM web page.

Everyone’s attendance will be warmly welcomed.