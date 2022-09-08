Media – News – Volunteers wanted to help optometry students practice their skills

UHI’s optometry department is looking for volunteers to help train optometrists of the future.









Residents of Inverness and the surrounding area are being invited to help students practice clinical techniques which are used to examine eyes at the Centre for Health Science.

The sessions run every Friday afternoon during term time, from September to December and from January to May.

Each session will last around two hours and volunteers will receive £15 to cover their expenses as well as a cup of tea.

Alison MacPherson, Head of Optometry at UHI, said: “Being a volunteer patient is a very rewarding experience, helping the next generation of optometry students develop their clinical skills and techniques.”

To find out more about helping the department, email ovpd@uhi.ac.uk

UHI is holding nursing, optometry and oral health science information days on Saturday 24 September and Tuesday 4 October. To find our more, visit www.uhi.ac.uk/open-days

























