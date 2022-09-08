Save on solar and battery storage to reduce your energy bills

A council-led energy scheme could help residents and businesses save up to a third on solar and battery installations this year.

Solar Together Norfolk is an initiative that aims to take the complexity out of shopping for solar panels and battery storage, encouraging people to opt for sustainable, clean and cheap energy.

The scheme works through collective group purchasing, driving down the price of installing solar and battery storage and providing access to high-quality installations. It only takes five minutes to register for a free, no-obligation quote from a certified installer.

Solar Together is led by Norwich City Council in partnership with other Norfolk councils and collective purchasing company iChoosr.

Since we first ran a Solar Together Scheme in 2015 two megawatts of solar has been installed across the city, reducing carbon emissions by 900 tonnes annually.

If you are interested, you can find out more and register at www.solartogether.co.uk/norwich/ to take advantage of this offer – the last day to register is Monday 26 September.

Solar Together Norfolk privacy notice





Sign up to receive the latest council news by email