Time to celebrate Exeter’s rich history during Heritage Open Days

Some of Exeter’s most fascinating buildings are about to open their doors free of charge for Heritage Open Days.

This year’s event takes place from Friday 9 September to Saturday 18 September across Exeter, showcasing many venues that are not usually open to the public or otherwise charge an entry fee.

Managed nationally by the National Trust with financial support from the People’s Postcode Lottery and Historic England, Heritage Open Days is England’s biggest and most popular voluntary cultural event.

It is a once a year chance to discover hidden treasures and enjoy a wide range of tours, events and activities which bring local history and culture to life.

There’s lots going on in Exeter including:

Raising the Roof at Exeter Cathedral – an organ and library tour

Weapons of Choice: Agatha Christie and Poisons, Devon & Exeter Institution

Exeter Energy Recovery Plant tour

St Sidwell’s Point Leisure Centre tours

Astounding Inventions Trail at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery

Quayside Shanty Festival

Guided tour of the Bill Douglas Museum

Guided walk around the Fortress of the Second Augustan Legion at Exeter – Rougemont Gardens

Printmaking Heritage Days Double Elephant Print Workshop at Exeter Phoenix

To find out more about these events, some of which need to be booked, and the whole Heritage Open Days schedule, go to the Visit Exeter website