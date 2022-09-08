Up-and-coming Hull hockey player awarded annual leisure membership

Local Hull lad 16-year-old Ethan Daintith awarded an annual membership to Hull’s leisure facilities with Hull Culture and Leisure Ltd, as part of a scheme to support the city’s future sporting stars reach world-class podiums.

The Talented Athlete Scheme from Hull Culture and Leisure is designed to help gifted sports people who are gaining recognition from their National Governing Body and have been identified as potential podium athletes through Talent ID schemes, but are not yet at elite status.

Recipients of the scheme are given support in the form of free access to the city’s public leisure facilities to support their training.

Ethan is the third talented athlete who has benefited from the scheme so far.

Ethan was selected to represent Ball Hockey UK at the 2022 ISBHF World Junior Ball Hockey Championships this summer. Unfortunately, Ethan was unable to attend due to contracting COVID-19, however he is still part of the Great Britain under 16s Men’s Ball Hockey pathway.

He is also a member of the Hull Sharks Ice Hockey Club.

As part of being on the scheme Ethan has been awarded a Live It Junior Membership which is valid for one year and includes the following benefits:

Priority booking up to seven days in advance for members

Full use of fitness suites across all sites

Free gym induction

Free entry to all aqua, core, cardio and holistic fitness classes

Unlimited swimming during public sessions

Up to four gym programme changes per year and programme review

Full use of sauna and steam facilities

Free ice skating during public sessions (excludes skate hire)

50% discount on casual golf sessions at Sutton Park Golf Course

50% discount on all indoor racquet sports and hire of the Costello Tennis Courts

50% discount on pay and pedal sessions at Ennerdale Cycle Circuit

Councillor Alison Collinson, Chair of HCAL, attended the photoshoot and presented the membership card to Ethan.

Councillor Collinson said: “I was delighted to present Ethan with this well-deserved prize. The Talented Athlete Scheme is an excellent way we can offer support and nurture our young, emerging athletes in the city.”

Anybody who would like to learn more about the scheme can visit www.hcandl.co.uk/talentedathlete or call 01482 614 321.