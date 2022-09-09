5 places you should explore on Heritage Open Days 2022

Heritage Open Days 2022 returns this weekend to give communities a chance to explore the local treasures on their doorstep. Every year, the festival reflects the rich cultural heritage of England and works with local organisations and individuals within the city.

Want to learn more about some of Hull’s most historic landmarks? Here’s five places you should explore on Heritage Open Days 2022:

Trinity Square, HU1 2JJ, Fri 9 Sep 2022, 10am-4pm

The Hull Minster (formerly known as Holy Trinity Church) is one of the city’s most recognisable buildings. The city’s courts were once operated here and the building also held a prestigious library from the late 1600s.

Discover effigies of wealthy merchants, monuments and tombs, stained-glass windows, and get a glimpse into city life from the 1700s-1800s. You can also access trails and tours on your smartphone, or sign-up online in advance for a tour of the tower.

Beverley Gate & Trinity Square, HU1 2JJ, Sat 10 Sep 2022, 11am – 4pm

This year’s Heritage Open Days launches at Hull’s Beverley Gate, the scene of the start of the Civil War. Join the parade featuring the Humberside Police Band and members of the local steam punk brigade, as they march down Whitefriargate to Trinity Square.

Enjoy Morris Dancers with the famous Raving Maes, visit over 30 stalls selling crafts and artisan foods, or entertain the children with Punch and Judy shows and face painting.

75-76 Carr Lane, HU1 3RQ, Mon 12 Sep 2022, 10:30am – 2pm

A Grade II listed building, Hull City Hall was designed in the Baroque Revival style by city architect Joseph Hirst. Hosting its opening concert in 1911, the venue now stages concerts, comedy shows, conferences, exhibitions, and degree ceremonies.

Learn more about one of Hull’s most iconic buildings, from initially being built in the early 1900s, damaged and restored during the second world war and more about it’s history.

Grammar School Museum, HU1 1RR, Sat 17 Sep 2022, 10am – 4pm

Explore one of Hull’s oldest buildings, the Hands On History Museum. The landmark was originally a Grammar School in 1585 with famous pupils such as Andrew Marvell and William Wilberforce.

The museum itself is partly housed in the Fish Street Day School, built as a charity school in 1871, but soon afterwards became a board school.

Take a glimpse into Victorian childhood with their interactive exhibition, explore a Victorian school room, and see an Egyptian Mummy in their “Ancient Egypt” exhibition.

Associated British Ports, HU9 5PQ, Thu 15 Sep 2022, 11am – 2pm

Don’t miss a behind-the-scenes tour of the Port of Hull and learn about the gateway that connects Hull to Europe. With over £12 billion of goods passing through the port each year, view the various cargoes that are key in keeping the shops stocked, electricity flowing, and families fed.

You can also visit the Hull Container Terminal to see the new gantry cranes, which stand over 60-metres tall and cost an eye-watering £10 Million.

