Announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

It is with great sadness that The University of Manchester has today learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty holds a special place in our University’s history and affections, having presented the University’s Royal Charter in 2004.

As a mark of respect, the national flags on University buildings will be flown at half-mast for ten days of national mourning.

This is a very sad time and, on behalf of The University of Manchester, I would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and we join them in mourning, but also thanksgiving, for the Queen’s exemplary and extraordinary life of public service.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell

President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Manchester