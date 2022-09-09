COLLEGE CONSORTIUM AWARDED £2.5M TO ADDRESS REGIONAL SKILLS NEEDS

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) is leading a consortium of Further Education and training providers to deliver skills to the South West. Working alongside the Somerset Chamber of Commerce and the Devon and Plymouth Chamber the consortium has been created to act as a catalyst to align educational provision with business needs in the region.

Consortium members, City College Plymouth, Exeter College, Petroc, South Devon College, Strode College, Yeovil College, Focus Training and SWATPRO (DSTPN) have been awarded a share of £2.5m from the Department for Education two projects “The Heart of the South West Collaboration for Success”, and “Green Skills for the Future”.

Members of the consortium will collaborate to deliver regionally significant projects which focus on delivering skills and training in construction, automotive, digital, engineering and advanced propulsion.

Andy Berry, Principal and CEO of Bridgwater & Taunton College said

This is a fantastic initiative, we have significant skills shortages across the South West which this consortium aims to address.

He continued

Members of the consortium will collaborate to create exciting opportunities for people within our region, deliver skills our employers need to drive prosperity and development.”

Emma Rawlings, Somerset Chamber of Commerce, CEO said

This has been needed for a long time, these projects will bring businesses and education partners together to deliver skills this region needs.

She continued