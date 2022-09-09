County Council Chairman expresses sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Gloucestershire County Council’s Chairman, Cllr Alan Preest, has today expressed great sadness following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen:

“On behalf of all councillors and staff of Gloucestershire County Council, I should like to express how very sad we all are at the news of Her Majesty The Queen’s death. We send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.

“Gloucestershire has a very special connection to the Royal Family, and Her Majesty visited the county a number of times during her reign, and on each occasion the warmth of feeling the people of Gloucestershire had for her, and vice versa, was abundantly clear.

“Her Majesty’s commitment to her role and to the people of the Commonwealth will not be seen again in our lifetime. She was a wonderful ambassador for Britain and an example to us all.

“I know the people of Gloucestershire will want to pay their own personal tributes to someone who has been a part of this great country’s fabric for so many years. Therefore, books of condolence will soon be opened at a number of public buildings across the county. As a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen, flags on all council buildings are being flown at half-mast.”

We are currently reviewing planned formal council meetings and other corporate events scheduled during the official period of mourning, to ensure we are conducting ourselves appropriately at this time of great sadness.