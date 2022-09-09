Croydon mourns Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – Newsroom

Statement from Councillor Alisa Flemming, Civic Mayor of Croydon:

“Her Majesty the Queen touched the hearts and lives of millions of people across the world, including here in Croydon where I know our residents will share my own sadness at her passing. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her children, the Royal Family and everyone affected by her loss.

“She will be deeply missed by so many people. Many of us remember her visits to Croydon throughout the years, from the opening of Croydon College in 1960 and The Queen’s Gardens in 1983, to her last visit to Addington Palace and The BRIT School during her Golden Jubilee Tour in 2002.

“I will be writing to send official condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Croydon. We will be joining the nation in 11 days of mourning and as a mark of respect, we have lowered the flags outside Croydon Town Hall to half-mast. A Book of Condolences will be opened in the Town Hall.”

Statement from Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon:

“We will always be grateful for Her Majesty’s seven decades of dedicated service to our country, both in peacetime and war. Her strength and unswerving sense of duty has been a true inspiration, even in the toughest of times.

“The Queen has been a constant throughout my life and while politicians come and go, world events pass and fashions ebb and flow, the Queen has served our nation with unparalleled devotion, dedication, and service.

“She has been much-respected and much-loved as a head of state throughout the world, including here in Croydon. Earlier this year communities across our borough united to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, and the celebrations were testament to the sense of pride and togetherness she has inspired. I know we will all be reflecting on special memories of Her Majesty today.”