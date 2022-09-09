Energy grant text message warning

Halton Trading Standards are warning people of scam texts circulating about energy grants.

The rising prices of energy is a concern to many and before the Government announce what action they may take to help households, the scammers are trying to take advantage of consumers’ fears.

Text messages have been circulating within the borough claiming to be from official bodies, such as the Council and the Government, or businesses claiming to be approved by them.

The text messages require consumers to respond in order to obtain more information about energy grants available to them. This is highly likely to be a phishing scam, designed to extract consumers personal or banking details for fraudulent purposes.

Residents should remain extremely cautious if they receive any unsolicited letters, phone calls, texts, emails or doorstep calls from anyone assuring them that they or their property will be eligible for such grants.

If you or somebody you know has been caught out by a scam or fraud please contact one of our specialist officers, Linda or Sue on 0151 511 8785 or 0151 511 8775, who are already working with people in Halton who have lost thousands of pounds to scams.

If you need advice on anything else please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline or 0808 223 1133.