Foggy Furze by-election result | Hartlepool Borough Council
Her Majesty the Queen
Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
Published Thursday, 8th September 2022
Today’s by-election for the vacant Foggy Furze seat on Hartlepool Borough Council saw Carole Thompson (Labour Party) elected as a borough Councillor.
The election continued despite the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen as we were advised there is no legal provision to suspend a poll in the event that the monarch passes during the hours of that election.
The full result is therefore as follows:
|
Barry McKinstray
|
Liberal Democrat
|
49
|
Pamela Shurmer
|
Conservative Party
|
391
|
Connor Stallard
|
Independent
|
126
|
Carole Thompson
|
Labour Party
|
443
The turnout was 15.79%.
A silence was held at 10pm before the count commenced.