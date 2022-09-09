Published Thursday, 8th September 2022

Today’s by-election for the vacant Foggy Furze seat on Hartlepool Borough Council saw Carole Thompson (Labour Party) elected as a borough Councillor.

The election continued despite the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen as we were advised there is no legal provision to suspend a poll in the event that the monarch passes during the hours of that election.

The full result is therefore as follows:

Barry McKinstray Liberal Democrat 49

Pamela Shurmer Conservative Party 391

Connor Stallard Independent 126

Carole Thompson Labour Party 443







The turnout was 15.79%.

A silence was held at 10pm before the count commenced.