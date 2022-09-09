Funding to support North Devon’s rough sleepers

An allocation of government funding will ensure rough sleepers in North Devon will continue to receive support.

North Devon Council has been granted £1,162,792 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) as a result of a funding bid by its Housing, Vulnerable Persons and Community team. The Rough Sleeper Initiative (RSI) funding will be used to pay for rough sleeper services in conjunction with local partners for 2022-25.

The council will be working with Devon Partnership Trust, Together Drug and Alcohol Service, Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust , Barnstaple Alliance, Freedom Community Alliance, Encompass Southwest and M5 Security to continue providing a number of services, including:

• a full time Mental Health Community Psychiatric Nurse

• a full time Drug and Alcohol Specialist

• Outreach Navigators

• a bespoke GP surgery based at the Freedom Centre one day a week

• a Physical Health Nurse

• additional units of supported accommodation with staff attached

• continuation of Housing First accommodation

• additional funding for bespoke interventions dependent on client need

• daytime, evening and weekend welfare security

Lead member for Housing at North Devon Council, Councillor Nicola Topham says: “We are very grateful to have been granted this funding from the DLUHC, which will enable us to continue the positive work we are doing with rough sleepers over next three years. Our aim is to get people off the streets and into settled accommodation, and to give them the wider support and skills they need to reintegrate into the community.”

Between January and June this year, 85 clients have been supported by the Enhanced Outreach team across North Devon. Of these, 32 went into supported accommodation and 11 have secured a private let or have gone into social housing. Other solutions were found for 36 and only six have continued to rough sleep, or returned to rough sleeping.

Residents are asked to use the Street link website to report a rough sleeper they are concerned about.

Anyone who believes they are at risk of becoming homeless should get in touch with North Devon Council as soon as possible on 01271 388870 or email customerservices@northdevon.gov.uk.