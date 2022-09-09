Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

We offer the heartfelt condolences of Cornwall to the Royal Family.

Statement by Councillor Pauline Giles BEM, Chairman of Cornwall Council:

“It was with great sadness that we have today learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She was truly remarkable, much loved and respected. Throughout her long reign she provided a sense of continuity, stability and leadership during times of enormous social change and will be greatly missed by both the Royal Family and the whole nation.

“Others have paid tribute to her devotion to duty and her life of public service and I would like to join with these tributes. She touched the lives of so many people of all generations and her death marks the end of an era in the life of our country.

“The Queen was much loved by all in Cornwall, many of whom have fond memories of her many visits to the Duchy. I will convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family on their, and the nation’s great loss.”