Home | NNDC Chairman Announcement

Date published: 8th September 2022

‘I offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of everyone at North Norfolk District Council and people across North Norfolk.

Today we are mourning the loss of our Queen, who has served us with huge dedication for decades. Her Majesty served her country for more than three quarters of a century – a magnificent achievement that may never be matched – and she remained a constant presence in public life throughout her reign. Her selfless work and public engagements brought joy to millions of people, and she continued to undertake this role until very recently.

Despite her constant presence in public life over the years, Her Majesty also embraced change. Society generally has changed hugely and is very different today compared with when she acceded to the throne. But that modernisation can also be seen in the Royal Family, which she helped to keep relevant to today’s world.

We shall miss her hugely, but she will be remembered for generations to come as one of the greatest monarchs this country has ever had.’

– Pauline Grove-Jones, Chairman, North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk District Council will be flying flags half-mast at the flagpole in the District Council Offices, Cromer.

A Book of Condolence will be available for the public to sign at the District Council Offices and Fakenham Connect between the hours of;

• Monday to Friday: 8am until 8pm

• Saturday to Sunday: 10am until 2pm

All details pertaining to the laying of flowers are to be released the following day.