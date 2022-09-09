Important update – Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

We have been alerted to a report of a gas pipe issue in Newcastle city centre on Queen Victoria Road near to the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital (RVI).

Emergency services are currently in attendance and have evacuated the nearby Newcastle University campus as a precaution.

Some temporary road closures have been put in place for the surrounding areas covering the B1318 Great North Road, Claremont Road, Richardson Road at the junction with Queen Victoria Road, and Barras Bridge. These closures are currently estimated to be in place until around 6pm today (Thursday).

Northumbria Police are currently asking members of the public to avoid the area while they work with partners to make the area safe.

The RVI continues to run as normal and there is no risk to patients, visitors or staff. Vehicle access to the hospital is currently restricted to emergency vehicles only.

Please look out for further updates issued by Northumbria Police.