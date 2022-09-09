Friday, September 9, 2022
20 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Leader of the County Council expresses sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Post Views: 69

Leader of the County Council, Mark Hawthorne, said: I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal Family on the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

news

Her Majesty the Queen has been such a significant and important part of all our lives for so many years. So much so, her passing will be a loss felt by millions across the UK and around the world and will, without doubt, take some time to truly sink in.

Her Majesty the Queen was a magnificent and remarkable individual who committed her whole life to public duty, with the highest level of passion and vigour ever seen.

Source link

Show More

Related Articles