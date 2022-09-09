Leader of the County Council expresses sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Leader of the County Council, Mark Hawthorne, said: I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal Family on the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Her Majesty the Queen has been such a significant and important part of all our lives for so many years. So much so, her passing will be a loss felt by millions across the UK and around the world and will, without doubt, take some time to truly sink in.

Her Majesty the Queen was a magnificent and remarkable individual who committed her whole life to public duty, with the highest level of passion and vigour ever seen.