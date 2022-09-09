New efficient council homes complete

Work is now complete on seven new gas-free council bungalows featuring a range of measures to make them more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

Our newest council homes on Woodmoor View, off Laithes Lane, Athersley South, include six two-bedroom bungalows and one three-bedroom bungalow.

The properties have been let and will be managed for the council by Berneslai Homes.

The bungalows feature electric air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water, and high levels of insulation to reduce heat loss. They also have solar panels to generate electricity and a battery system to store the electricity until it’s needed. This will help tenants minimise their energy use.

They have been designed to be accessible for people using wheelchairs or with mobility issues.

They also have electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage.

The new address – Woodmoor View – is a reference to the mining heritage of the area, specifically the former Wharncliffe Woodmoor Colliery.

The project has been delivered by O&P Construction Services Ltd.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We all have a part to play in helping Barnsley to be net zero carbon by 2045, protecting our borough for future generations.

“Together, we can reduce pollution, minimise waste, and support people to heat and power their homes, cars and businesses with affordable, sustainable energy. These new homes are an example of how we’re doing that and, also providing high-quality homes for tenants which will be more affordable to heat.”

Amanda Garrard, Chief Executive of Berneslai Homes, said: “We’re delighted to see the completion of these new gas free council bungalows, which will provide great energy-efficient homes for people in housing need.

“Alongside our work to develop new housing we’re also improving our existing housing through targeted retro-fit works to increase energy efficiency. We secured £1.7m earlier this year to upgrade insulation at 150 properties and we will continue to seek funding to extend this work as widely as possible.”

Caption: Local councillors joined Berneslai Homes chief executive Amanda Garrard and members of the project team from Barnsley council and O&P Construction Services Ltd on a visit to the site at Woodmoor View, Athersley South.