Passing of Her Majesty the Queen

Officials from Eden District Council have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

Flags located outside the Town Hall will be flown at half-mast until 8am on the day following the State Funeral, except while the Proclamation is made.

The Proclamation will be made at St James’s Palace, then at the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The following day the Proclamation will be made in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast before being cascaded to County, City, Borough and Parish Level.

The High Sheriff of Cumbria, Mr Alan McViety will make the proclamation outside the Nisi Prius Court, on English Street in Carlisle, where the public are invited to attend.

A proclamation will then be made on the same day at approx. 12.30pm by the Chairman of Eden District Council, Cllr. Douglas Banks from the steps of the Town Hall, in Penrith.

Condolence books will be situated around the county in all main libraries and in other key community buildings, including Penrith Library, Alston Town Hall, Appleby Tourist Information Centre and the Anglican Church at Kirkby Stephen. Visit the Cumbria County Council website to see where condolence books are located near you or to leave your condolence message on the online Buckingham Palace e-Book.

The laying of flowers is suggested to take place in Penrith’s St Andrew’s Church Yard, the Walton Memorial in Alston, The Anglican Church yard in Kirkby Stephen and St Lawrence’s Church Yard in Appleby. It is preferred that no cellophane wrappers should be left with the flowers, if possible. Further details regarding the laying of flowers can be found on the Cumbria County Council website.

The Chair of Eden District Council, Cllr. Douglas Banks, said:

“As the Civic representative for Eden, I would like to pass on the District’s sympathy to the Royal family. We were honoured to welcome Her Majesty to Eden on several occasions: her visits were warmly received and cherished by those fortunate enough to see her. She will be long remembered as a devoted monarch, who served her people with the utmost dedication, dignity and decency”

Leader of Eden District Council, Cllr. Virginia Taylor, said:

“It is hard to conceive the selflessness with which Queen Elizabeth has devoted her long life to duty and to service: to the country and the Commonwealth as our Queen, and throughout the world as our Head of State.

“In wisdom and steadfastness, as well as in the length of her reign, she has equalled if not surpassed the great monarchs of the past.

“From her first Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, to the present day, through hugely changing social, historical, and political circumstances, she has remained ageless and contemporary, the very model of a modern constitutional monarch. On behalf of Eden District Council, I express gratitude for her life, and sorrow at her death.”