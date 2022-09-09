Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022

Officials from Carlisle City Council have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson, said:

“As the Civic representative for Carlisle, I would like to pass on the city’s sympathy to the Royal family. Her Majesty was an inspirational leader, and we were lucky to welcome her to Carlisle on a number of occasions. Her visits were warmly received, and thousands of people came out to see her. She will be sadly missed and will be widely regarded as a strong and dedicated monarch during her 70-year reign.

“She showed exceptional devotion to her duty even through challenging times.”

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, added

“Queen Elizabeth was our longest reigning monarch, and she will be sadly missed. On behalf of Carlisle City Council, I would like to pass on our heartfelt sympathy to her family. During her reign she was devoted to her duty and was respected for her strong leadership at times of national crisis.”

In response to the sad news the Mayor, following consultation with the Leader of the Council and the Leader of Opposition, has decided that, as a mark of respect, the Council Meeting and Special Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, 13 September 2022, will be cancelled. These Meetings will be rescheduled to take place on an appropriate future date.

Condolence books and online condolences

Condolence books will also be situated around the county in key community buildings – including the Civic Centre and Old Town Hall. The full list of locations will be available shortly via the Cumbria County Council website. Condolence books will be closed at the end of the day following the state funeral.

You can also send a message of condolence online at www.royal.uk

Laying of flowers

The laying of flowers is suggested to take place outside Carlisle Cathedral in front of the East Window. It is preferred for no cellophane wrappers to be left with the flowers, if possible. Further details regarding the laying of flowers can be found on the Cumbria County Council website.

Flag protocol

A number of flags located around the county – including outside the Civic Centre and Old Town Hall – are being flown at half-mast until 8am on the day following the State Funeral, except while the Proclamation of the new King is made.

Details of the countywide Proclamations will be shared shortly.