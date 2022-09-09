Statement following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust would like to send its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family following the extremely sad announcement today, (8 September 2022), regarding the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

We are very proud that, as a Crown Badge organisation, HM the Queen and the Royal Family are an integral part of our identity.

Without doubt, today marks the end of an era which saw HM the Queen dedicate more than 70 years’ service to the country.