Statement from Chief Executive on passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Yvonne Rees, Chief Executive of Cherwell District Council, said: “As Chief Executive of Cherwell District Council I would like to express my great sadness and that of everyone at the council on hearing of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our sadness at this time I am sure is shared by many of you who will want to remember and recognise the service of the longest reigning monarch.

“Cherwell District Council will be opening a book of condolence for your messages, which will be available at Bodicote House from tomorrow. On Friday 9 September, the book will be open from 10:00hrs – 17:00hrs. From thereafter the book will be available from 09:00hrs – 17:00hrs on weekdays until the day after the funeral, when the book will close for the final time at 17:00hrs. A link to Buckingham Palace’s e-book of condolence will also be made available on the council website should you wish to sign this.

“I am sure some of you would like to lay floral tributes and we ask that you keep these to the identified locations which for Cherwell are the town and parish council offices in Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington. If residents visit Bodicote House, we would ask them to lay their tributes on the grassed area in front of reception, next to the stone monument.

“We are currently reviewing our public engagements and there are likely to be some changes to our meetings schedule and civic functions, we therefore ask you to be patient and the check the website if you are in any doubt if the event will go ahead.”