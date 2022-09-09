Statement from the Leader of Mole Valley District Council, Councillor Stephen Cooksey – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Councillor Stephen Cooksey, Leader of Mole Valley District Council, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and I know the people of Mole Valley will join me in sending our thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.

“Queen Elizabeth II has represented the nation for as long as most of us can remember, and was a symbol of commitment, determination and stability. She was the longest reigning monarch in the history of England and achieved incredible things throughout her life time. She was recognised around the world for her kind heart and wisdom. I have a great admiration for her devotion, strength and dedication to our country and the Commonwealth.

“The flag at council offices is flying at half-mast, and Dorking Halls will be lit up in purple throughout our period of national mourning.”

A condolence book for Mole Valley’s residents is available in Pippbrook’s reception until 5pm today (Friday 9 September) and until 7pm from Monday 12 September. An electronic national book of condolence has also been set up for those wishing to offer their sympathies.

“We’ll be updating our residents with more plans regarding the mourning period and the Queen’s funeral once these are confirmed.”