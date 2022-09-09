Students secure Apprenticeships after highly successful work placements

At the end of the placement, Ron was offered a Site Manager Apprenticeship at Breyer’s Hackney site, Jamie was offered a Quantity Surveying Apprenticeship at Breyer’s head office in Romford, D’Andre was also offered a Quantity Surveying Apprenticeship at head office, but decided to take up a university place with a view to returning when he has his degree, and first year student Johanna is continuing into her second year with a Quantity Surveying work placement.

Jane Nugent, Work Experience & Industry Placement Coordinator at NCC, said: “This partnership between NCC and Breyer has been so successful that we’re developing it across other departments for future apprentices.

“The training and experience that our students have had through these real-life work placements is invaluable and I’m excited to see the positive impact that it’s already having on their future careers. I cannot thank Breyer and our alumni student Dan Williamson enough.”

With over 400 employees and 60 years’ experience, Breyer is one of the industry’s leading principal contractors specialising in roofing, construction, responsive repairs and maintenance.

