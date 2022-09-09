The death of Her Majesty The Queen

Liverpool is greatly saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “For many people this will be a very sad day in our nation’s history.

“There can’t be many people who do not have a memory of Her Majesty The Queen visiting the city, whether it was for the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel, the Garden Festival, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations, or when the Queen opened the new Museum of Liverpool.

“Others will also have memories of the many street party celebrations held to mark the Silver Jubilee in 1977.

“The warm welcome always afforded to Her Majesty during her visits to Liverpool is testament to the high regard in which she was held.”

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden, said: “We join with the rest of the nation in paying tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, who has served our nation with selfless devotion.

“The people of our city will remember her with great fondness and affection, particularly for her many visits to Liverpool during her long reign, which always drew large crowds of well-wishers.

“Over the coming days, we will be giving residents the opportunity to pay their respects and reflect on the Queen’s remarkable reign.

“It is fitting that our Town Hall–a building Her Majesty always enjoyed visiting–will be one of the places that people can come and pay tribute.”

The city will now enter an official 10-day period of mourning.