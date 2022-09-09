Tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth II

Statement from the Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Ian Pearson, on the announcement of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of Doncaster Council and the people of the city, I express our deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and give our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this time. The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at the Mansion House and Sir Nigel Gresley Square as a mark of respect.

“The Queen had served this nation dutifully for over 70 years and became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking her many years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.”

Residents of Doncaster and visitors are welcome to sign the Books of Condolence which will be made available at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum.

Alternatively, residents may wish to sign our e-Book of Condolence using the link button below:

Sign the E-book of condolence