Barnsley’s local Proclamation – Sunday, 11 September at 2pm

Announcement of Barnsley’s local Proclamation, Cllr Sarah-Jane Tattersall, Mayor of Barnsley, said:

“The borough of Barnsley is deeply saddened by the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“I would like to further convey my sincere condolences to members of the Royal Family at this time of such personal loss.

“The national Proclamation will be read in London on Saturday, 10 September at 11am.

“The county Proclamation for South Yorkshire will be read in Sheffield on Sunday, 11 September at 1pm.

“I will read Barnsley’s local Proclamation from the steps of Barnsley Town Hall on Sunday, 11 September at 2pm. You’re welcome to attend and pay your respects.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s life will be remembered for one of service, duty and devotion to communities up and down the country, the Commonwealth and beyond. We’ve been privileged to have welcomed Her Majesty The Queen on numerous occasions to Barnsley. Three particular occasions that stand out are:

“In 1954, the town centre was prepared for weeks to welcome both Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip, for their first visit to Barnsley. Here’s a compilation film showing Her Majesty the Queen’s first visit.

“Also, I fondly remember a visit in 1975 where crowds gathered in the town centre to welcome Her Majesty the Queen to open Barnsley Market.

“Many of you may remember a more recent visit in 1991, again by Her Majesty the Queen, to the Metrodome Leisure Complex. During this visit and the one in 1975, they signed the official Civic visitor book, which now proudly sits here in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Town Hall. This is always a highlight for visitors, particularly school children.

“We’ve lit our Town Hall purple to commemorate the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen and celebrate her commitment and devotion to a life of service.”

Books of Condolence

Books of Condolence are available at the Town Hall in Barnsley from today, Friday 9 September and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.

You can also pay tribute and reflect on your memories of Her Majesty The Queen in our virtual book of condolence which is available on our website at barnsley.gov.uk/Condolences.

Letters and messages of condolence can also be sent to the Mayor’s Office, Barnsley Council, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA.

The Royal Family Palace Book of Condolence can be accessed at royal.gov.uk.

All messages in our Barnsley Books of Condolence will be made into a book and stored by our Archive service.

Floral tributes can be laid at the war memorial at the front of the Town Hall. Unfortunately, we cannot accept glass objects, containers, or candles.

We’ll be sharing more information in due course about local arrangements for royal proceedings as this is received from the Royal Household.