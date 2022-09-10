Book of condolence at City Hall

A book of condolence has been made available at City Hall from this morning to allow people to write their farewell messages to HM, the Queen.

Anyone who would like to show their respect in this way can do so from 10am to 4pm today, and from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, up to and including the day of the funeral.

For those with mobility issues, access is via the Bethel Street entrance where you will be assisted on arrival.

Flowers and other tributes can to be placed in front of City Hall on St Peters Street. Where possible please remove any cellophane packing from around flowers.

Statement from the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire

The Lord Mayor said: “On behalf of Norwich City Council and its residents, I extend our greatest sympathy to the Royal Family and the Palace following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Here in Norwich, we are marking her passing respectfully in a number of ways which include the flag being flown at half-mast initially and then according to protocol.

“Our residents are invited to pay their respects via a book of condolence which will be available at City Hall”.

A dedicated webpage www.norwich.gov.uk/TheQueen has been set up and will include further details about how we’ll be paying our respect and marking protocol as soon as they have been confirmed.

For county-wide information about condolence arrangements visit Norfolk County Council’s website.

For national arrangements please visit the royal website at www.royal.uk