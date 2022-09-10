Chairman’s fond tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Chairman of Cherwell District Council has today visited the council offices to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following the sad news of her death.

Councillor Les Sibley, Chairman of Cherwell District Council, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cherwell District Council I want to say how profoundly saddened we all are on hearing of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Whilst she is celebrated on the global stage for her unwavering commitment to public service, our longest reigning monarch also maintained a strong connection with local people in Cherwell district where she is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

“As our monarch and focal point of our national life, her decades of charity work and appearances at countless events gave her a direct connection to people in all walks of life and leave warm personal memories with everyone who met her.

“I visited the Cherwell District Council offices at Bodicote House today to lay flowers in memory of Her Majesty and to sign the book of condolence. As we now enter a period of national mourning, I am comforted to know that countless local people are also joining me in expressing their condolences to the Royal Family.”

The book of condolence is now open in the River Stour meeting room at the council’s Bodicote House offices. It will be available from 9am – 5pm on weekdays until the day after the funeral, when the book will close for the final time at 5pm.

As a mark of respect, the Union flag is being flown at half-mast at the council offices.

People can find out further information about ways to pay tribute to Her Majesty across the district on our Paying Tribute page.

