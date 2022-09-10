Chairman’s Statement following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty The Queen

It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

East Cambridgeshire had the pleasure of welcoming Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on multiple occasions, all of which were greeted with gratitude and excitement from residents within the district.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made each engagement special and unique to those who had the privilege of attending and this will be treasured for years to come.

Flags at East Cambridgeshire District Council are being flown at half-mast until 11:00am Saturday 10 September when they will be raised to full mast to mark the Proclamation of the new Sovereign.

Books of condolence are available as of 9:00am on Friday 9 September at The Grange, Ely.

Books of condolence will also be available at:

Walter Gidney Pavilion, Soham

Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham

St Mary’s Church, Burwell

Newmarket Town Memorial Hall.

An online book of condolence has also been set up by Cambridgeshire County Council.

A number of other local communities will also have books of condolence available for residents, details of which will be published on our website as they become available.

The reading of the Proclamation will take place in East Cambridgeshire on Sunday 11 September at 4:00pm outside the West Door of Ely Cathedral. All are welcome.

Flowers and tributes may be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral.

Please check East Cambridgeshire District Council’s website and social media channels where regular updates will be posted.

Cllr Alan Sharp

Chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council