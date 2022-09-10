Croydon enters 10-day National Mourning period – Newsroom

Croydon has joined communities around the United Kingdom as they enter a 10-day National Mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Croydon Town Hall will fly the flag at half-mast until the morning after the State Funeral in recognition of this period – with a 24-hour exception from 1pm on Saturday 10 September to mark the Proclamation of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Proclamation will also be read locally by Croydon’s Civic Mayor, Councillor Alisa Flemming, as part of a ceremony on the steps of Croydon Town Hall at 2pm on Sunday 11 September.

Members of the public are invited to join Councillor Flemming, Croydon’s Executive Mayor, Jason Perry, and other civic officials to mark this occasion and also pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Croydon’s Book of Condolence is open at Braithwaite Hall (Croydon Town Hall, Katharine Street, CRO 1NX) for residents to leave messages of reflection in honour of Her Majesty.

Residents can visit libraries throughout the mourning period to leave messages to be added to the book – full opening hours are available on the council website. The official Royal eBook of Condolence can also be signed online.

Floral tributes are already being laid outside the Town Hall, with a number of alternative sites across the borough for people to leave their tributes. The Town Hall will be lit deep purple every evening to mark the mourning period.

Katharine Street remains closed to traffic so that people can lay floral tributes and sign the Book of Condolence safely. Volunteers will be on hand at all sites to guide visitors.

Her Majesty’s State Funeral is expected to take place on Monday 19 September, with a local memorial service at Croydon Minster on the evening before – full details of the service will be made available shortly.

While there is no duty to postpone committee meetings during the 10-day National Mourning period, the council is rescheduling any public meetings as a mark of respect. Updates are available on the council’s committee calendar.