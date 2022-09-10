Hartlepool Borough Council would like to express profound sadness on hearing of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

On behalf of the people of Hartlepool, the Council would also like to extend sincere condolences to members of the Royal Family.

As a mark of respect, the Civic Centre flags are being flown at half-mast and books of condolence will be opened at Hartlepool Civic Centre and Hartlepool Borough Hall.

Floral tributes can also be left on the two grassed areas within Victory Square.

Councillor Brian Cowie, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “Without a doubt, The Queen has been a remarkable servant to our nation and – on behalf of residents across our Borough – I send my deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren and the entire Royal Family.

“Her Majesty the Queen visited Hartlepool on several occasions during her 70 year reign and I know these events are still remembered fondly by so many residents.”

Books of condolence

There are two books of condolence in Hartlepool opening at 1pm today – these will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

They are at:

Hartlepool Civic Centre reception area

Hartlepool Borough Hall

These will be open until the day after the funeral and we invite members of the public to record their thoughts and sympathies in the books.

Online book of remembrance

There is also an opportunity to sign Hartlepool’s online book of remembrance at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/book-of-remembrance

Laying of flowers

Members of the public are invited to lay floral tributes at the two grassed areas within Victory Square.

We ask that people make every effort to visit Victory Square to pay your respects in this way.

Flowers laid at other locations will be moved to this location.

All tributes will be monitored and any that perish will be removed and disposed of appropriately.

Lighting up Victory Square

Victory Square will be lit in purple this evening – Friday 9 September – between 7:30pm and 9:30pm. Other buildings will be illuminated during the period of mourning with further details to be announced shortly.

Funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on a date to be confirmed.

Marking the silence

A national two-minute silence will be observed at 11am on the day of the funeral.

Letter of Condolence

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, will send a Letter of Condolence to the new sovereign offering condolences on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council and the people of Hartlepool.