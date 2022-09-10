Exeter in mourning after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Exeter is joining the rest of the country and the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As a mark of respect the flags on all Council buildings are being flown at half-mast.

Books of Condolence have been opened in the city and floral tributes can be left outside Exeter Cathedral.

Leader of the Council Cllr Phil Bialyk said: “This is an extremely sad time as we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have opened Books of Condolence at the Historic Guildhall, Exeter Cathedral, Royal Albert Memorial Museum and County Hall, so people can pay their respects. People also have the opportunity to lay tributes outside the North Door at Exeter Cathedral.

“For the majority of people in Exeter they will only have ever known a time when the Queen was on the throne; to lose our longest reigning monarch is very sad.”

An ebook of Condolence is also available online at exeter.gov.uk/in-memory

With her capacity for hard work and absolute dedication to duty widely acknowledged, Her Majesty has been welcomed in Exeter, both as a Princess and a Queen, on numerous occasions.

Details on the Proclamation will be released shortly.