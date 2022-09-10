Garden Waste Collections 2017



Posted on Thursday 15th December 2016

Bournemouth’s Garden Waste Collections 2016 have been a great success with over 4,500 tonnes of garden waste now collected and composted. Thank you to all residents who have participated.

In December the season comes to an end and it is now time to book collections for 2017.

You can register securely online at www.bournemouth.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Even if you are currently registered you will need to sign up for 2017 collections.

Spring might seem a long way off right now but it’s only two months until 2017 collections begin. If you want a full season, which will be 22 collections, register by 13th January 2017.