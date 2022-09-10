Gloucestershire residents invited to Proclamation of new Sovereign

The reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed across Gloucestershire on Sunday 11 September 2022 and communities are invited to attend.

Tomorrow (Saturday 10 September) at 11am, the national announcement of the new Sovereign, known as the Proclamation, will be made from St James’s Palace.

In line with royal protocol, flags, currently at half-mast, will be raised to masthead at 11am tomorrow in recognition of the Proclamation, returning to half-mast on Sunday, after the local Proclamation and remain that way for the remainder of the mourning period.

The Proclamation will then be read in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh at 12pm or 12.30pm on Sunday.

The first reading of the Proclamation in the county will be read by the High Sheriff of Gloucestershire, Air Marshal Sir Dusty Miller KBE, at 1pm on Sunday 11 September 2022 from the steps of Shire Hall, Westgate Street, Gloucester.

Mayors, community leaders, military personnel and other senior public figures will assemble on the steps to hear the Proclamation.

Following the Proclamation, there will be a short service of thanksgiving led by The Right Reverend Rachel Treweek, Bishop of Gloucester. The Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, Edward Gillespie OBE, will also address those gathered.

Further readings will take place in locations across the county. Details of those in your areas can be found on the county council website www.gloucestershire.gov.uk