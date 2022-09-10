Hackney Carnival cancellation update: contracts will be honoured

Cllr Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Culture, said: “It was with great regret that we had to cancel this weekend’s Hackney Carnival. Up and down the country, major events – from Premier League football matches to the Last Night of the Proms – have been cancelled, and we felt that it would have been inappropriate to continue with such a celebratory event in this period of national mourning. Councils also have a civic obligation to hold a local public proclamation event on Sunday afternoon, which is a solemn occasion and would be incompatible with a large outdoor cultural event.

“The Council will, of course, honour all its contractual commitments to its suppliers, both within the artistic and Carnival community, and our event logistic suppliers.

“The catering concessions/food stalls that were booked for the event have been reimbursed for their pitch fees and offered alternative pitches at local markets, all of which will be open this weekend. We are unable to offer compensation to businesses with whom we do not have a contractual agreement.

“We have made contact with the Felix Project, a local food distribution charity, who will take delivery of unused fresh food and ensure it goes to people in need.

“The Carnival community and all our artists – as well as many Council staff – have put so much work into this event, and we are exploring ways in which their work can be showcased, whether that is through a later event, or alternatives such as gala performances, after the period of national mourning.”

