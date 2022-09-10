High Sheriff of Devon to make public Proclamation at County Hall, Exeter this Sunday





The Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, as His Majesty’s representative, will be holding the official announcement of the new King, known formally as the proclamation of His Present Majesty, at County Hall, Exeter, at 1:05pm on Sunday 11 September.

The proclamation will be read by the High Sheriff of Devon, Richard Youngman.

The outdoor ceremony will be live-streamed to enable people to watch the proclamation from home or remotely, although members of the public are invited to attend in person..

The High Sheriff will be accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, the Bishop of Exeter, representatives of other faiths, the Chairman of Devon County Council, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth and the Mayor of Torbay.

The ceremony will also include invited dignitaries.

Public visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to County Hall. People arriving by car will be invited to park in the visitors’ car park, accessed via the Topsham Road entrance to County Hall.

The proclamation is cascaded nationally from London. The national proclamation will be read first at Westminster on Saturday 10 September, with the Devon, Plymouth and Torbay proclamations on Sunday 11 September. Devon’s eight District/City/Borough Councils will host proclamations on Monday 12 September.

More information regarding this period of mourning is on our website, including a link to the live-stream of the proclamation, which will soon be added..