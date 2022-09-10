High Sheriff to read Proclamation from City Hall balcony

The reading of the Proclamation of the new Sovereign by the High Sheriff of East Riding of Yorkshire will take place at Hull City Hall in Queen Victoria Square, Hull, at 1pm on Sunday 11 September.

A procession will leave the Guildhall at 12noon and make its way to Queen Victoria Square, where the High Sheriff, Jacky Bowes, will make the proclamation from the City Hall balcony.

Civic guests include HM Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, the Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull and Admiral of the Humber, the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets (RN, Army and RAF), the Lord Mayor’s Cadet (Sea Cadet), the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Town Mayors.

At 1pm, the Town Crier for the East Riding of Yorkshire will introduce HM Lord-Lieutenant, followed by the High Sheriff, who will read the Proclamation.

The ceremony will conclude with a piper playing a verse of the National Anthem and then the Town Crier will call for three cheers for His Majesty The King.

The reading of the Proclamation follows His Majesty King Charles III being formally proclaimed King at a special Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday 10 September.