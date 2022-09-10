HM Queen Elizabeth II Book of Condolence and floral tributes

Residents of Doncaster and visitors are welcome to sign the Book of Condolence in tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II which is available at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM).

The book is available to sign at DGLAM from 9am – 6pm until the day after the funeral. A date for the funeral will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course.

DGLAM will be open seven days a week for the signing of the Book of Condolence. However, please note that on the Sunday, the rest of DGLAM will not be open. Visitors will also need to enter the building from the rear entrance to enter the Rail Heritage Centre on the lower ground floor where the Book is being hosted. For full opening times, visit https://www.dglam.org.uk/

Chamber Road car park next to DGLAM will also be open free of charge for people to park up and sign the Book of Condolence, although please be mindful of parking restrictions including disability bays and that car parking is free only for signing the book.

Alternatively, our e-book of condolence is available here – Message of Condolence

An online book of condolence is also available on the Royal Family website The Royal Family

People are also welcome to leave floral tributes in the raised grass beds in Sir Nigel Gresley Square which is a short walk away from DGLAM. Any floral tributes which are left at the Mansion House will also be moved to this area.