Home | North Norfolk Proclamation arrangements

Date published: 9th September 2022

As the country mourns The Queen’s passing in the coming days until her state funeral, arrangements are to be put in place for the Proclamation of the new sovereign, Kings Charles III.

Nationally, the Accession Council will meet tomorrow Saturday 10 September at St James’s Palace to confirm King Charles’s accession to the throne, and this announcement is then followed by more local proclamation announcements around the country.

The proclamation at North Norfolk District Council will be held at the Council offices at Holt Road, Cromer and will take place at 1:30pm on Sunday 11th September.

The Chairman of the Council, Cllr Pauline Grove-Jones, will make the Proclamation announcement to the residents of North Norfolk.

We hope that you might be able to join us at this significant moment in our nation’s history.

Anyone who wishes to attend may arrive from 1:15pm at the flagpole at the front of the Council offices building.

Parking is available on-site and access to toilets in the council offices will be possible.