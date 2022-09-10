In the news: 2-8 September 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

With lots of vacancies in the construction industry, Architectural Technology graduate Alex Ramsden has created jobs and networking platform Collabed. He spoke about this and the support he has had from the University’s Changemaker Incubator Hub. Listen again here (starts at 14mins). Alex’s story was also reported by Northants Chamber.

Children are going back to school with no Covid restrictions, but a study reveals the pandemic’s impact on their language development, particularly very young children. Professor Eunice Lumsden shared her thoughts to with BBC Guernsey about this. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 7mins).

Last Friday, as we awaited the announcement of our new Prime Minister, Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside spoke about what the new PM will need to say and do on their first day in office. Listen again here (starts around 1hr in).

This week, after Liz Truss was announced as the new Prime Minister, Kate was back on the TV and radio talking about the tasks she has ahead. Kate spoke with ITV Anglia News (clip has expired) and BBC Radio Three Counties (starts at 44 mins).

Jane Hunt – Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets – visited local shoe companies recently and had a pit-stop at our Institute for Creative Leather Technologies, as reported by Business Times Northamptonshire.

Farooq Nasi, a soon-to-be student at the University who is currently based in Pakistan, spoke to BBC Look East and BBC Radio Northampton about the devastation caused by the recent floods there.

Heart FM Bedford and Northampton reported about the University’s new Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality, due to officially launch on Monday 12 September (listen again links not available).

Heart FM Bedford and Northampton also reported that the University has made 1,000 Clearing offers to new students since A-Level Results Day (listen again links not available).