Liverpool’s Official Proclamation – Liverpool Express

Liverpool’s official Proclamation of the Accession of the New Sovereign will take place on Sunday, which will see the city formally recognise King Charles III.

Members of the public are invited to attend the short ceremony which will take place at the front of Liverpool Town Hall at 1pm on Sunday 11 September.

It will be led by Liverpool’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Roy Gladden who will deliver the Proclamation Reading. Also in attendance will be the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside Mark Blundell and High Sheriff Lesley Martin-Wright JP DL.

The Town Hall event follows an earlier invitation-only Proclamation which takes place at Liverpool Parish Church, which welcomes leaders and civic representatives from across the Liverpool City Region.

The flags on the city’s three civic buildings (Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall and Cunard Building) will fly half-mast until 10am Saturday and will remain full-mast until after the Proclamation, so will be lowered to half-mast at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday.