Protect your business and employees from fire risk

This week is Business Fire Safety Week and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) is advising businesses to take the necessary steps to protect their premises and employees.

The campaign is run by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) from 5 to 11 September and aims to provide those responsible for businesses and public buildings with information and advice.

It includes businesses with sleeping accommodation nearby or above their premises, with the aim of reducing the number of fire incidents, arson attacks and false alarms in the workplace.

GFRS is calling on businesses to take the opportunity now prior to the Christmas period to review their fire risk assessments and escape plans, as they may take on extra stock and new or seasonal staff.

Mark Preece, chief fire officer, said: “Fires can have a devastating effect on businesses so we want to ensure they have taken the necessary steps to protect their premises and employees.

“We are committed to supporting businesses in the county to reduce their fire risk. We want them to thrive in a safe and sustainable way and to follow the law so please get in touch for further fire safety advice.”

Area manager Ian Tonner, head of protection and prevention said: “About one third of fires in the workplace are caused by electrical faults and misuse of electrical equipment. We know that many small businesses never recover from the damage caused by fire so I would urge them to find out how to make their premises and their staff safer.

“Our operational crews and core business fire safety officers work across Gloucestershire ensuring that all levels of business are supported and directed to our web pages for further advice. If any business owners have any questions they should contact us for advice and support via fsamailbox@glosfire.gov.uk”

You can find out more about business fire safety advice provided by GFRS here.