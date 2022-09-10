Reading of the Accession Proclamation – Coventry City Council

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Coventry’s official reading of the Accession Proclamation will be held at 1pm on Sunday.

The Proclamation formally announces the start of the reign of the new Monarch and will first be made at a meeting of the Privy Council tomorrow (Saturday 10 September), immediately followed by a reading at St James’ Palace and afterwards in the City of London.

Regional proclamations will then be read at 1pm on Sunday at venues throughout the United Kingdom, including Coventry.



It will be read by Lord Mayor Cllr Kevin Maton on the steps of the Council House.

In line with protocol the Union Flag outside the Council House will be raised for the national proclamation to announce the new Monarch on Saturday. It will be lowered again to half mast after the proclamation is read on the Sunday by the Lord Mayor.

Members of the public are invited to attend the short reading and the road outside the Council House will be closed to traffic to allow space for people to gather.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Kevin Maton, said: “This is an historic event in our city and country, and we know many will want to attend as a mark of love and respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and support for her son and our new monarch, King Charles III.”

Residents are reminded that they can pay their own tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers at the altar end of the Cathedral Ruins and in Books of Condolence at the Council House and Cathedral.

A virtual Book of Condolence is also available through the Council website.