Suffolk citizens invited to historic moment as new Sovereign proclaimed across the county » Babergh Mid Suffolk

The reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed across Suffolk on Sunday 11 September 2022.

In line with Royal protocols, the formal announcement of the new Sovereign – known as the Proclamation of the Accession – will be made from St James Palace and at the Royal Exchange in London tomorrow (Saturday 10 September). The same Proclamation will then be read in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh on Sunday.

The first reading of the Proclamation in Suffolk will be at 1pm on Sunday, from the balcony of Ipswich Town Hall.

Mayors, community leaders, dignitaries and other senior public figures will assemble on the steps of the Town Hall to hear the High Sherriff of Suffolk, Major Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, read the Proclamation.

Each Mayor attending the Proclamation will be presented with a scroll containing the words of the Proclamation, so that they can return to their towns to deliver local Proclamations of the Accession.

Further readings will take place at 15:30 at:

Eye – Town Hall

Hadleigh – Market Place

Needham Market – St John’s Church

Stowmarket – Market Place by the Memorial Clock

Sudbury – Town Hall steps

