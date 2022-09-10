Talk to us about the future of adult social care

Residents are being invited to a series of events to discuss the future of adult social care. The way adult social care could be delivered will be discussed, as well as how the council develops ideas and solutions to serve resident needs over the next five to 10 years.

Councillors and senior leaders in the adults directorate of the council want residents to contribute their thoughts on how the services could look over the next five to 10 years, with a series of strategies put forward to start the conversation.

Residents who use services and their families, those employed in care services, and members of the public with an interest, are encouraged to read the strategies and join the conversation so plans can be formulated with insightful input.

Starting on 19 September and running through October, the events comprise workshops with interactive discussions and drop-in sessions for those preferring a shorter, informal conversation about their needs and aspirations and the council’s proposals.

The council area has more than the national average of over 65 year olds and over 85 year olds and around 40 per cent of the council’s budget, £137million, is spent providing information, care and support to older people and residents with physical and learning disabilities.

There are four strategy documents, which all fit together. The first sets out how the council will plan services for the next five years. It tells people some of the things the council thinks are important about how we plan our work in social care. The three other strategy documents talk specifically about the challenges and support needed for older people, for people of working age, and for carers. All the strategies can be found at www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/a-better-life.

Councillor Peter Wharf, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: Our strategies are the start of the conversation, not the final word. They present our current view of future needs and our residents, along with providers and partners, are integral in completing the picture of our future plans for adult social care.

“Please take a look at the strategies and think about them, get involved in discussions and help us shape them. We are listening. It’s really important the future of these services supports residents across the council area for the next five to 10 years.”

Councillor Jane Somper, Cabinet Lead for Health, said: “These strategies are our view on the coming challenges and opportunities in social care and some of the ways that we want to improve things. ​Having a voice in how these services will operate is so important and we hope you can join us at the sessions that matter to you.”

All workshop and drop in session dates and places

Monday 19 September

Drop in session: 9am – 12noon

Streetlight Project, Stone Lane, Wimborne BH21 1HB Map

Tuesday 20 September

Drop in session: 2 – 5pm

The Brewery, Blandford St Mary DT11 9LS Map

Wednesday 21 September

Workshop: What is going to change about how you pay for your care & support? (Social Care Reforms)

1.30 – 5pm

Dorset Museum, High W Street, Dorchester DT1 1XA Map

Monday 26 September

Drop in session: 9.30am – 12 noon

Digby Memorial Church Hall, Digby Road, Sherborne DT9 3NL Map

Wednesday 28 September

Workshop: Every conversation about care & support is a conversation about accommodation

1.30 – 5pm

Rembrandt Hotel, 12-18 Dorchester Rd, Weymouth DT4 7JU Map

Friday 30 September

Drop in session: 9.30am – 12noon

Shaftsbury Town Hall, The High Street, Shaftsbury SP7 8LY Map

Wednesday 5 October

Workshop: Meeting Mental Health needs after the Pandemic

1.30 – 5pm

Wareham Town Hall, East St, Wareham BH20 4NS Map

Wednesday 12 October

Workshop: Staying Healthy and independent in my community

1.30 – 5pm

Bridport Leisure Centre, Brewery Fields, Skilling Hill Rd, Bridport DT6 5LN Map

Wednesday 19 October

Workshop: Rural living and access services that meet my needs

1.30 – 5pm

The Exchange Old Market Hill, Sturminster Newton DT10 1FH Map

Thursday 20 October

Drop in session 9am – 12.30noon

Portland Community Venue, Three Yards Close, Portland DT5 1JN Map

Friday 21 October

Drop in session 1.30 – 4.30pm

Verwood Hub Brock Way, Verwood BH31 7QE Map

Monday 24 October

Drop in session: 1.30 – 4.30pm

Swanage Library, High St, Swanage BH19 2NU Map

Wednesday 26 October

Workshop: Social Care & Support from Birth to Settled Adulthood

1:30 – 5pm

The Barrington Centre, Pennys Walk, Ferndown BH22 9TH Map

Friday 28 October

Drop in session: 9am – 12.30pm

North Dorset RFC, Slaughtergate, Longbury Hill Lane, Gillingham SP8 5SY Map

Monday 31 October

Drop in session: 10am – 1pm

Lyme Regis GuildHall, Church Street, Lyme Regis DT7 3BS Map