Talk to us about the future of adult social care
Residents are being invited to a series of events to discuss the future of adult social care. The way adult social care could be delivered will be discussed, as well as how the council develops ideas and solutions to serve resident needs over the next five to 10 years.
Councillors and senior leaders in the adults directorate of the council want residents to contribute their thoughts on how the services could look over the next five to 10 years, with a series of strategies put forward to start the conversation.
Residents who use services and their families, those employed in care services, and members of the public with an interest, are encouraged to read the strategies and join the conversation so plans can be formulated with insightful input.
Starting on 19 September and running through October, the events comprise workshops with interactive discussions and drop-in sessions for those preferring a shorter, informal conversation about their needs and aspirations and the council’s proposals.
The council area has more than the national average of over 65 year olds and over 85 year olds and around 40 per cent of the council’s budget, £137million, is spent providing information, care and support to older people and residents with physical and learning disabilities.
There are four strategy documents, which all fit together. The first sets out how the council will plan services for the next five years. It tells people some of the things the council thinks are important about how we plan our work in social care. The three other strategy documents talk specifically about the challenges and support needed for older people, for people of working age, and for carers. All the strategies can be found at www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/a-better-life.
Councillor Peter Wharf, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: Our strategies are the start of the conversation, not the final word. They present our current view of future needs and our residents, along with providers and partners, are integral in completing the picture of our future plans for adult social care.
“Please take a look at the strategies and think about them, get involved in discussions and help us shape them. We are listening. It’s really important the future of these services supports residents across the council area for the next five to 10 years.”
Councillor Jane Somper, Cabinet Lead for Health, said: “These strategies are our view on the coming challenges and opportunities in social care and some of the ways that we want to improve things. Having a voice in how these services will operate is so important and we hope you can join us at the sessions that matter to you.”
All workshop and drop in session dates and places
Monday 19 September
Drop in session: 9am – 12noon
Streetlight Project, Stone Lane, Wimborne BH21 1HB Map
Tuesday 20 September
Drop in session: 2 – 5pm
The Brewery, Blandford St Mary DT11 9LS Map
Wednesday 21 September
Workshop: What is going to change about how you pay for your care & support? (Social Care Reforms)
1.30 – 5pm
Dorset Museum, High W Street, Dorchester DT1 1XA Map
Monday 26 September
Drop in session: 9.30am – 12 noon
Digby Memorial Church Hall, Digby Road, Sherborne DT9 3NL Map
Wednesday 28 September
Workshop: Every conversation about care & support is a conversation about accommodation
1.30 – 5pm
Rembrandt Hotel, 12-18 Dorchester Rd, Weymouth DT4 7JU Map
Friday 30 September
Drop in session: 9.30am – 12noon
Shaftsbury Town Hall, The High Street, Shaftsbury SP7 8LY Map
Wednesday 5 October
Workshop: Meeting Mental Health needs after the Pandemic
1.30 – 5pm
Wareham Town Hall, East St, Wareham BH20 4NS Map
Wednesday 12 October
Workshop: Staying Healthy and independent in my community
1.30 – 5pm
Bridport Leisure Centre, Brewery Fields, Skilling Hill Rd, Bridport DT6 5LN Map
Wednesday 19 October
Workshop: Rural living and access services that meet my needs
1.30 – 5pm
The Exchange Old Market Hill, Sturminster Newton DT10 1FH Map
Thursday 20 October
Drop in session 9am – 12.30noon
Portland Community Venue, Three Yards Close, Portland DT5 1JN Map
Friday 21 October
Drop in session 1.30 – 4.30pm
Verwood Hub Brock Way, Verwood BH31 7QE Map
Monday 24 October
Drop in session: 1.30 – 4.30pm
Swanage Library, High St, Swanage BH19 2NU Map
Wednesday 26 October
Workshop: Social Care & Support from Birth to Settled Adulthood
1:30 – 5pm
The Barrington Centre, Pennys Walk, Ferndown BH22 9TH Map
Friday 28 October
Drop in session: 9am – 12.30pm
North Dorset RFC, Slaughtergate, Longbury Hill Lane, Gillingham SP8 5SY Map
Monday 31 October
Drop in session: 10am – 1pm
Lyme Regis GuildHall, Church Street, Lyme Regis DT7 3BS Map