Activate Learning Freshers’ Fair | College Events and Enrichment

To all the new students who have joined us this year, we hope you’ve had a great first week at college!

You’re invited to attend your local Activate Learning Freshers’ Fair 2022!

Starting college is an exciting time, you’ll meet loads of new people and get to grips with your study programme.

To make this transition easier, we have Connect to College Month throughout September to help you settle in.

Activate Learning Freshers’ Fair 2022

As part of this, everyone is welcome at their campuses Freshers’ Fair, there’s no need to sign up!

You’ll find times and dates for your college here:

Banbury and Bicester College

Banbury and Bicester College will host their Freshers’ Fair on Tuesday 13 September from 11am–2pm.

External speakers include: Bannatyne Health Club, Banbury Bowl, Banbury Charities – Financial Advice, British Army Reserves, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, Oxfordshire Mind, Samaritans, The Mill Arts Centre, The Navy, The Royal Air Force, Pure Gym, Spiceball Leisure Centre, Stop for Life, 10th Planet Boxing and Value Retail (Bicester).

Internal speakers will include: Activate Careers, Recharge, Safeguarding, Student Enrichment, Student Leadership team, Student Liaison and Work Experience (Wex) coordinators.

Bracknell and Wokingham College

Bracknell and Wokingham College will host their Freshers’ Fair on Tuesday 13 September from 11am–1:30pm.

External speakers will include: BFC, Bracknell Cobras Basketball, Love Joes food supplier, Samaritans, Stepping Stones, Student Youth Parliament, The Happiness Hub, The Village Gym and Town Centre Chaplaincy.

Internal speakers will include: Careers, Group Learning Support, Intervention Progress Coaches, Learning Environment, Progress Coaches, Safeguarding and Student Enrichment.

City of Oxford College

City Centre Campus

City of Oxford College City Centre Campus will host their Freshers’ Fair on Tuesday 13 September from 11am–1pm.

External speakers will include: C-card, Man Power, Oxford Martial Arts Academy (OMAA), Oxfordshire Mind, Oxfordshire Advanced Skills Roadshow, SGI-UK and Thames Valley Police.

Internal speakers will include: Activate Careers and Onsite nurse.

Blackbird Leys Technology Campus

City of Oxford College Blackbird Leys Technology Campus will host their Freshers’ Fair on Wednesday 14 September from 11am–2pm.

External speakers will include: C-card, Man Power, NSPCC, Oxford Martial Arts Academy (OMAA) and Pure Gym.

Internal speakers will include: Activate Careers and Onsite nurse.

Farnham College

Farnham College will host their Freshers’ Fair on Wednesday 14 September from 12am–2pm.

Guildford College

Guildford College will host their Freshers’ Fair on Tuesday 13 September from 11am–2pm.

Reading College

Reading College will host their Freshers’ Fair on Tuesday 13 September from 11am–1pm.

External speakers will include: All Abilities Martial Art, Avon Cosmetics, Compass Recovery College, Coppa Feel, Escape Reading, GWR, Hurst Karate, Money Matters, NSPCC, No5 Counselling, Off to work, Palmer Park Sports Stadium, Reading Rep Theatre, Reading Voluntary Action, Red Kangaroo, Solutions4health, Sport in Mind and Support U.

Internal speakers will include: Activate Careers, Intervention Progress Coaches, Recharge and Student Support.

Merrist Wood College

Merrist Wood College are taking part in Freshers’ Week, from Monday 12 to Thursday 15 September at 11:30am-1:30pm in the Harris Centre.

Here’s what you can expect:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Alex Russell, Rector of St Marys Church, Worplesdon Surrey Sports Park Alex Russell, Rector of St Marys Church, Worplesdon Guildford Spectrum Guildford Rugby Club Containment Great Western Railway Great Western Railway Christmas Bakery Hannah Foreman – Off To Work NHS Healthy Surrey – Christy Dadswell

What’s happening at the Activate Learning Freshers’ Fair 2022?

There’s plenty going on! You can meet new people and your local support teams, sign up to clubs and activities on your campus and discover brilliant discounts and exclusive student offers.

Meet Support teams

At college, we have lots of dedicated support services that enable you to thrive in your personal life and studies.

These include Student Support and Safeguarding, Learning Support and the Activate Careers team.

Your wellbeing and education are important to us. So, if you find yourself needing some extra support at any time throughout the year, you can access the following services:

Sign up to clubs and activities

At each Activate Learning college, our Student Enrichment and Engagement team host a wealth of clubs and activities.

These are the perfect opportunity to meet new and like-minded people, learn new skills and ultimately, have some fun!

Discover clubs and activities at your campus by contacting your local Student Enrichment and Engagement Officer.

You can also learn more about the following on Activate Learning Online (ALO):

Discover brilliant student discounts and offers

You’ll be able to access a variety of special student discounts and offers at our Freshers’ Fair.

You can also learn how to take advantage of student discounts with Totum, saving you money on your everyday spending.

We hope you really enjoy the Activate Learning Freshers’ Fair 2022. Be sure to keep an eye on your college’s social media accounts and ALO to keep up-to-date with the latest things happening at your campus!

We’d love to see your pictures from your first week of college, be sure to share them via #WelcometoAL!



