Books of Condolence open for tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II





Books of Condolence for people to leave tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II are opening across Devon today, Friday 9 September.

Buckingham Palace has also opened an official Book of Condolence online.

In Devon, the Chairman of Devon County Council, Cllr Ian Hall, was the first to sign the Book of Condolence opening at County Hall, Topsham Road, Exeter.

In it, he wrote:

“On behalf of Devon County Council and the people of Devon, I offer my sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth. “The loss of our Sovereign will be felt across our county, the country and the globe. “We thank you Ma’am for your selfless and unparalleled dedication to duty, which will serve to inspire us all. “Faithfully, Cllr Ian Hall, Chair of Devon County Council.”

The Book of Condolence at County Hall will remain open to the public for the following period:

Friday (today) 1pm to 5pm

Saturday 10 September – 9am to 5pm

Sunday 11 September – 9am to 12pm

Monday 12 September through to Sunday 18 September – 9am to 5pm

The Book will also be open for one further day immediately following the funeral (date yet to be confirmed).

Devon’s District Councils are also opening Books of Condolence for people to leave written tributes to Her Majesty. The opening times and locations for those Books of Condolence are available on the individual Council websites.

For visitors wishing to sign the Book of Condolence at County Hall, Exeter, free parking is available in the visitors’ car park, off the Topsham Road entrance.