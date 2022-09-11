Sunday, September 11, 2022
Books of Condolence open for tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Chairman of Devon County Council, Cllr Ian Hall, signing the Book of Condolence

Books of Condolence for people to leave tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II are opening across Devon today, Friday 9 September.

Buckingham Palace has also opened an official Book of Condolence online.