

Posted on Thursday 8th December 2016

Bournemouth Pier will be bathed in red to mark International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Bournemouth Pier will be lit up and marchers will wear red and carry red umbrellas as they mark International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

The day was established to raise awareness of hate crimes committed against sex workers all over the world. The red umbrella is the global symbol of sex worker rights, including their right to protection from violence.

On Friday 16 December from 5.30pm the Pier will provide a spectacular backdrop with red lighting promoting the cause. The attendees will then walk to St Paul’s Hostel Upton where they will be given the opportunity to view two pre-recorded videos of females talking about their experiences of working on the street, brothels, addiction issues and the violence they suffered. They will also hear from Dorset Police as to how the force are dealing with crimes committed against people involved in prostitution.

Jo Cain who is Dorset’s only Sex Worker Risk Assessment Manager said on behalf of Bournemouth Council: “Sex workers are often seen as an easy target and violence against them occurs as a direct result of social exclusion, marginalisation and discrimination. This day is an important occasion as it aims to increase public awareness and dispel myths whilst sending a message to sex workers that we will not tolerate abuse against them.”

Councillor Jane Kelly, portfolio holder for Public Health, emphasised that the primary aim of the event was for sex workers to be made aware that they could and should come forward if they are assaulted. She said:

“Violence is not an occupational hazard and we want to say there is no excuse for anyone to subject another person to abuse whatever their profession. Victims will always be believed and treated sympathetically.”